WMTA: Spring into the new season with several events, Free '2024 West Michigan Travel Guide' released

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Spring has finally arrived, and for many of us that means looking forward to the blooming plants and warmer temperatures.

Here in West Michigan, those early days of spring may still be a little chilly, and that's why the West Michigan Tourist Association joined the FOX 17 Weekend Morning show.

The organization is sharing some upcoming events you won't have to bundle up for.

Murder Mystery Dinner at Stafford's Bay View Inn

The historic Stafford's Bay View Inn in Petoskey is offering up the opportunity to folks to unleash their inner Sherlock Holmes. Their annual Murder Mystery Dinner is taking place Saturday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m. Guests will attempt to unravel the secrets of this crafty ‘who dunnit?’, all while enjoying a chef-crafted meal. Indulge a little further and book the mystery dinner along with an overnight stay and two mornings of delicious breakfast. Click here for more information.

Maker's Mark Bourbon Dinner at RedRock Grille

It's time for an authentic taste of Kentucky tradition right here in West Michigan. The RedRock Grille in Holland is hosting a Maker's Mark Bourbon Dinner on Thursday, March 28 at 6:00 p.m. If you love bourbon, or are even curious about bourbon this dinner is for you. Enjoy five pours of some of Maker’s Mark’s finest offerings, paired with five courses. For more information, click here.

Bunny Train with the Friends of Coopersville & Marne Railway

As we approach Easter, the Friends of Coopersville and Marne Railway is hosting its annual "Bunny Train". It's a unique and memorable way to surprise your kids with some bunny magic. Passengers all of ages will enjoy this 90-minute vintage train ride to Marne and back. The famous Easter bunny will be in attendance alongside her sidekicks to entertain along the way. There will be some small gifts for children. It's running Saturday and Sunday through March 30th. For departure times and to purchase tickets, click here.

West Michigan Tourist Association: Free 2024 West Michigan Travel Guide

If you're looking for inspiration for planning a year's worth of adventures, now's the time to pickup the brand new West Michigan Tourist Association's 2024 Carefree Travel Guide. The guide includes maps highlighting campgrounds, wineries/breweries, festivals, water adventures and outdoor dining that spans from Michigan’s southern border all the way into the UP. New this year, you can play road trip bingo or test your knowledge with Michigan trivia. The guide is available digitally, or free by mail from the West Michigan Tourist Association's website.