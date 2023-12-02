WMTA: Skate into December with holiday-themed events throughout West Michigan

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — As we head into December, you may be looking to get into the holiday spirit, and here in West Michigan, there is plenty going on to do just that.

The West Michigan Tourist Association joined FOX 17 Weekend Morning News with some event ideas for the first couple of weekends of the month.

White Lake Chamber of Commerce Holiday Parade

Everybody knows that very soon, good ol’ Santa Claus is coming to town! But did you know that on Saturday, December 2nd Santa is coming to White Lake? Mark your calendars for 2:00 p.m. and come on out for the Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Montague and Whitehall. These quaint side-by-side lakeside towns,’ north of Muskegon, are definitely worth the drive for a bit of wholesome Christmas nostalgia. With over 50 entries, this parade is a very special slice of “small town America'' and a great way to celebrate this holiday season. Before you leave to head back home, check out the pies, cookies, charcuterie and breads on the Art of Cookery website. This Whitehall cooking school and retail cookery shop is definitely worth checking out. Even better, stock up now and let them take care of all your holiday baking needs because nothing says ‘holiday’ like sugar and spice and homemade too. If you order ahead, you can specify when you want to pick up your delicious goodies and they will have them ready for you.

When: Saturday, December 2 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

CranHill's Star of Wonder Live Nativity

You have two nights this weekend to experience CranHill’s heart of the holiday message - ‘Star of Wonder, Journey to the Manger’. It truly is a journey, as you travel in the warmth of your car reflecting on the timeless tale of Jesus’ birth, as presented through CranHill’s LIVE nativity. This is a once-a-year opportunity to immerse yourselves in the reenactment of the birth of Jesus Christ, with real actors, real animals and easy to understand narration. You can drive through anytime between 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Afterwards, you'll be able to stop in the barn store for snacks and ice cream or to purchase any of the store's merchandise. This experience is free, but donations are welcome to help their scholarship fund.

When: Saturday, December 2 & Sunday, December 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Muskegon Museum of Art Super Saturday and Hot Cocoa Sip

It's time! It's super, and it's Saturday! Come on out to the Musekgon Museum of Art for Super Saturday. As always, you and your family can enjoy all the permanent galleries at this beautiful museum, and this month promises to be extra-super special because the theme will be inspired by a piece of art from one of their collections. I wonder what it might be? Venture out between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m and view all the spectacular holiday wonders while you sip on delicious hot cocoa, and create your very own ornament to take home and hang on your holiday tree. It is a free event, but there is $ 5.00 charge to access the Festival of Trees gallery.

When: December 9 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.