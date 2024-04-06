WMTA: Kick off April with spring events throughout West Michigan

It's a common saying "April showers bring May flowers", but luckily for us the weather is set to be dry and partly sunny this weekend.

That's good news for many of us who are ready to kick off the new month with community events happening throughout our area.

The West Michigan Tourist Association joined FOX 17 Weekend Morning News with some ideas for events taking place this weekend and ahead.

2nd Annual Tartan Day Festival at River Saint Joe

Grab your kilt for the 2nd Annual Tartan Day Festival at River Saint Joe on Saturday, April 6. Whether you're Scottish or not, it's the perfect day to immerse yourself in the experience. There will be a Scottish culture and kinship tent, Scottish food and Scotch ale, country dances, traditional folk musicians and a pipe band. If you "Come Dressed to Kilt" you can also enter the kilt contest. The event is free to attend and runs from noon to 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

Solar Eclipse at the Air Zoo

A Solar Eclipse Viewing Party is being held on Monday, April 8 at the Air Zoo: Aerospace and Science Center. While West Michigan won't be in the path of totality for the solar eclipse, our area will be plunged into near darkness during it. In Kalamazoo, it's set to be a "deep partial eclipse" meaning 95.5% of the sun will be covered by the moon. It's set to reach peak totality just after 3 p.m. To celebrate this event, the Air Zoo will be hosting an array of sun-themed educational activities like constructing pinhole viewers, modeling the eclipse and participating in citizen science projects. You're encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. The event is free of charge and runs from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information, click here.

Run of the Mill 5K at Windmill Island Gardens

The Run of the Mill 5K is back at Windmill Island Gardens for its opening day on Saturday, April 13. Proceeds will continue to support future programs, and the ongoing maintenance that keeps the gardens looking the way it does. The Run of the Mill 5K course will take you around the island and then head out to Window on the Waterfront before looping back to the island towards the finish line. Registration is $35 per person and finisher medal. The race is open to all ages. Children under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult. It runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Click here for more information and/or to register. You must register before April 12.

Handmade Pasta & Sauces Cooking Class & Dinner at Chateau Chantal

Learn the classic art of rolling your own fresh pasta, while preparing homemade sauces with Chateau Chantal wines that will compliment your dishes. Chateau Chantal's Chef Educator Brian Farnsworth will offer an entertaining and educational afternoon of food in a cooking class and dinner on Saturday, April 13. The experience costs $150 and includes the class, dinner, wine, tax and tip. Each participant who is 21 and older will receive tokens for the wine. The class begins at 12:30 p.m. Organizers suggest bringing an apron and your favorite knife. To register, click here.