WMTA: Get into the holiday spirit with Christmas break, New Year's events in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and then New Year's are all excellent opportunities to get together with friends and family.

The West Michigan Tourist Association shared some ideas for people as we inch closer to those holidays.

Critter Barn in Zeeland

The Critter Barn in Zeeland invites guests to join them during the month of December to celebrate Christmas with their 23rd annual live nativity. While at the barn, visitors will get to celebrate the birth of Jesus, enjoy a new display of the holy land and meet the Critter Barn animals as they explore their brand new barn. The nativity will be open Tuesday thru Saturday all throughout December. It will be closed December 24th-26th. There are plenty of opportunities for the family to celebrate the origins of Christmas. Click here for more information.

Highlands at Harbor Springs: Enchanted Trail

Heading north, the Enchanted Trail is now open at the Highlands at Harbor Springs. This is a magical and relaxing one and a half mile round trip walking along a beautifully lit winter trail. Guests will experience the glow of lights leading you to a rustic yurt where they can cozy up around a bonfire with s'mores and warm drinks. The trail will be open every weekend through the end of February, and for some additional dates over holiday weekends including December 23rd-31st. The experience allows guests to participate with snowshoes or without, as the trail will be groomed most days. Tickets can be purchased online.

Ballroom Bashes for New Year's Eve

New Year's Eve is just around the corner, and if you're still looking for a way to celebrate be sure to check out the ballroom bashes in downtown Grand Rapids on December 31st. These popular events are back in GR's hotel district at the Amway Grand Plaza and JW Marriott Grand Rapids. Visitors and locals ages 21+ are invited to ring in the New Year with an epic, multi-ballroom party with a live band, DJ and full bar service. The parties kick off at 8 p.m. and the festivities run until 1:30 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online and will guarantee entry to both venues, so you can hop back and forth as you wish throughout the night.