Winter Beer Festival returns for its 18th year with hundreds of sips from Michigan breweries

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The 18th Annual Winter Beer Festival which features hundreds of fresh, local beers from Michigan breweries will return to LMCU Ballpark this Saturday.

The outdoor event also offers local music, ice sculptures and carving demonstrations, fire pits and food available for purchase.

As a reminder, this event is outdoors and organizers suggest attendees dress accordingly.

Tickets can be purchased online ahead of time for $60 and includes $15 tokens for beer samples. Designated driver tickets are also available for $20. If you'd like to purchase a ticket in-person, it will be first-come, first-served and will cost $70.

Proceeds from ticket sales go to nonprofit Michigan Brewers Guild to support the organization and help offset costs associated with the festival.

The annual Winter Beer Fest is a 21+ event. No person, even as a designated driver below that age, will be permitted inside.

The festival runs Saturday, February 24 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.