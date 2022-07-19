Whole Foods Market opens in Kentwood next month

KENTWOOD, Mich. — West Michigan’s first Whole Foods Market is scheduled to open in Kentwood next month!

The grocery retailer says the new store, located on Radcliff Avenue, will open Aug. 17 at 9 a.m.

We’re told the chairs, tables and stools in the café area were handmade in the city of Grand Rapids.

Patrons can expect to find more than 200 local goods produced in Michigan, Wisconsin and Indiana, according to Whole Foods.

The first 500 people to shop at the new location will be given Secret Saver cards worth anywhere between $5 and $50, a Whole Food representative tells us. One lucky recipient will be given a $100 card.

The retailer adds the first 2,000 patrons will be handed a Whole Foods tote bag during checkout.

We’re told Whole Foods Market will match 100% of all proceeds on individual local products up to $5,000 toward Green Apple Pantry from Aug. 17 until Aug. 21.

Furthermore, Whole Foods says they will forward 1% of total proceeds to four Grand Rapids and Kentwood schools and support a handful of local nonprofits from Sept. 6 until Sept. 9.

Amazon Prime subscribers receive 10% discounts on hundreds of products found inside the store, the grocery retailer adds.

