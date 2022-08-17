Whole Foods Market hosts grand opening for its first West Michigan store

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A popular grocery store chain has made its way to the Grand Rapids area.

It's hosting its grand opening on Wednesday, August 17.

The store marks the first location in West Michigan and the eighth location for the state.

Previously, the closest store for the area was located around 75 miles away in Lansing.

Fox 17 first reported the business was coming to West Michigan back in December 2020.

Whole Foods' new location is 45,400 square feet, located at 2897 Radcliff Ave. SE in Kentwood, near Woodland Mall.

The new location's product assortment features more than 200 local items from Michigan and nearby states Indiana and Wisconsin, including some specific items from West Michigan. It's part of their 'Sourced for Good' mission.

Some features include:



The store’s decor is energizing and bright, and the store’s café tables, chairs and stools were made by hand locally in Grand Rapids.

All food at Whole Foods Market must meet the company’s Quality Standards, which prohibit hydrogenated fats, high-fructose corn syrup and more than 230 flavors, colors, sweeteners and other ingredients commonly found in food.

In addition, all beauty and body care products must meet the company’s body care standards, which ban more than 180 commonly used ingredients, including phthalates and parabens.

Whole Foods Market also plans to give back to to the Grand Rapids and Kentwood communities. From Aug. 17-21, Whole Foods Market will match 100% of proceeds from any local product purchased in-store, up to $5,000, to benefit Green Apple Pantry. Green Apple Pantry is one of the newest recipients of a refrigerated van from Whole Foods Market’s Nourishing Our Neighborhoods program. From Sept. 6-9, Whole Foods Market will donate 1% of each day’s total sales to benefit four local schools in Grand Rapids and Kentwood and will provide additional support for local non-profit organizations including Fulton Street Market, Kids Food Basket and Heartside Gleaning. Nonprofit organizations interested in support from Whole Foods Market can visit the Community Giving page to learn more.

The store is set to open at 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. on opening day.

The first 500 shoppers will receive a Whole Foods Market Secret Saver card with a mystery value between $5 and $50, with one lucky winner receiving a $100 card. Additionally, the first 2,000 shoppers will receive a Whole Foods Market Grand Rapids tote bag at check-out.

About Whole Foods Market:

