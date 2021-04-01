West Michigan Whitecaps officially counting down to opening day of baseball

COMSTOCK PARK — The West Michigan Whitecaps are officially counting down to their opening day of baseball on May 11.

It's been a longtime coming, but fans only have to wait a few more weeks to see the Whitecaps take on the Great Lake Loons.

“This is a countdown to Opening Day, the return of baseball, and 60 games of summer fun,” said Steve VanWagoner, Director of Marketing & Media Relations for the Whitecaps. “Some notable changes have occurred since we last played baseball; a promotion to High-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, a new name for the ballpark – LMCU Ballpark, and an ever-increasing desire to be outdoors with the boys of summer. The gathering of the community at the ballpark to enjoy the smells, tastes, and sounds of baseball has been sorely missed.

The game will take place at 6:35 p.m. and will mark 622 days since the Whitecaps last played.