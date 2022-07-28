Whitecaps become 'Dam Breakers' for a night to support Grand River revitalization

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The West Michigan Whitecaps will change their name to the Grand Rapids Dam Breakers Saturday night only to boost awareness of the Grand Rapids Whitewater project.

The brand and persona change stems from a partnership with Consumers Energy and the Grand Rapids Whitewater project team.

West Michigan Whitecaps

For the second season in a row, the Whitecaps will show their support to the Grand River restoration project, which aims to restore habitats, enhance recreational opportunities, remove dangerous dams, block invasive species and bring rapids back to a two-and-a-half-mile stretch of the Grand River.

“With the support and awareness from the Grand Rapids Dam Breakers, we continue our work to bring back the rapids and revitalize the Grand River for everyone. We’re honored that the Whitecaps organization and Consumers Energy feel so strongly about the project. They’ve placed a great emphasis on awareness, fun and education for their fans and customers.” — Matt Chapman, Whitewater chief program officer Matt Chapman, Whitewater chief program officer

Grand Rapids Whitewater and the city of Grand Rapids have been working together for the last decade to design this project.

The project also aims to serve as a catalyst for improved parks, trails, greenspaces and economic development opportunities along the banks of the river.

“The concept went so well last season, we had to bring it back for the fans and for the project. The Grand River runs right next to our ballpark, so the Dam Breakers person continues to be a great opportunity for us to bring awareness to this very special project.” — Joe Chamberlin, Whitecaps CEO Joe Chamberlin, Whitecaps CEO

The Whitecaps will give a portion of the proceeds of Grand Rapids Dam Breakers merchandise to the Whitewater project.

Additionally, select Dam Breakers jerseys will be up for auction, with proceeds going to Grand Rapids Whitewater.

To see the jerseys up for bid, click here.

The game starts at 6:35 p.m. Saturday, August 30, and the Whitecaps expect another sellout.

To buy tickets in advance, click here.

