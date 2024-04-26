WHITE ELEPHANT SALE: Bigger space, more items at garage sale-like event raising money to send kids to camp

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — If you're looking to shop a variety of items at discounted prices, the White Elephant Sale is back for its 87th year in Kent County.

This year, it's in the former Art Van Furniture building off of Alpine Avenue Northwest in Comstock Park.

It's a gigantic rummage sale, garage sale and yard sale all rolled into one that fills 70,000 square feet — triple the space from the sale last year.

The annual sale includes new and used items from Western Michigan businesses, as well as donations from estates, families downsizing homes and folks cleaning out their storage areas.

Shoppers with find everything from kitchen necessities to knick knacks to furniture and jewelry. There's clothing, electronics, antiques, shoes and even toys as well.

By shopping the sale, people are helping a good cause and supporting Grand Rapids YMCA's Camp Manitou-Lin on Lake Barlow in Middleville. Funds raised pay to make improvements at the camp. This year, updates focus on accessibility along the lakeshore including fishing docks, kayak launches and cement pads.

It kicks off on Friday, April 26 and runs through Saturday, April 27.

On Friday from 8:00 to 9:30 a.m. if you pay $10, you'll have first crack to hit the aisles to find the best bargains. People start lining up an hour or more in advance for early entry. The sale continues with free admission from 9:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Hours:



Friday, April 16 from 8:00 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The sale is at 4273 Alpine Avenue NW, just north of Menards.