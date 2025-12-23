Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
What's in a name? West Michigan hospitals reveal most-picked names for babies in 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan welcomed tens of thousands of new babies in 2025. As the year wraps up, two area hospitals revealed the most-picked names for our newest neighbors.

Corewell Health, which said it will have delivered roughly 28,000 kids this year, provided FOX 17 with the following names:

Boy Names - Girl Names
TheodoreSophia
HenryAmelia
HudsonLily
OliverNora
JackJosephine
BennettEleanor
JamesHarper
NoahLucy
LeviCharlotte
OwenViolet

Meanwhile, University of Michigan Health West said it welcomed 1,659 babies in 2025 up to December 22. Here's the favorite names for babies born in Wyoming.

Boy NamesGirl Names
Henry Aurora
Noah Sophia
Bennett Evelyn
Cooper Emma
Jameson Lainey
Oliver Eleanor
Theodore Elizabeth
JamesAmelia
Leo Charlotte
Miles / Wyatt (tie)Lucy / Paisley (tie)

