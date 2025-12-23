What's in a name? West Michigan hospitals reveal most-picked names for babies in 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan welcomed tens of thousands of new babies in 2025. As the year wraps up, two area hospitals revealed the most-picked names for our newest neighbors.

Corewell Health, which said it will have delivered roughly 28,000 kids this year, provided FOX 17 with the following names:



Boy Names - Girl Names Theodore Sophia Henry Amelia Hudson Lily Oliver Nora Jack Josephine Bennett Eleanor James Harper Noah Lucy Levi Charlotte Owen Violet

Meanwhile, University of Michigan Health West said it welcomed 1,659 babies in 2025 up to December 22. Here's the favorite names for babies born in Wyoming.

Boy Names Girl Names Henry Aurora Noah Sophia Bennett Evelyn Cooper Emma Jameson Lainey Oliver Eleanor Theodore Elizabeth James Amelia Leo Charlotte Miles / Wyatt (tie) Lucy / Paisley (tie)

