What's in a name? West Michigan hospitals reveal most-picked names for babies in 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan welcomed tens of thousands of new babies in 2025. As the year wraps up, two area hospitals revealed the most-picked names for our newest neighbors.
Corewell Health, which said it will have delivered roughly 28,000 kids this year, provided FOX 17 with the following names:
|Boy Names -
|Girl Names
|Theodore
|Sophia
|Henry
|Amelia
|Hudson
|Lily
|Oliver
|Nora
|Jack
|Josephine
|Bennett
|Eleanor
|James
|Harper
|Noah
|Lucy
|Levi
|Charlotte
|Owen
|Violet
Meanwhile, University of Michigan Health West said it welcomed 1,659 babies in 2025 up to December 22. Here's the favorite names for babies born in Wyoming.
|Boy Names
|Girl Names
|Henry
|Aurora
|Noah
|Sophia
|Bennett
|Evelyn
|Cooper
|Emma
|Jameson
|Lainey
|Oliver
|Eleanor
|Theodore
|Elizabeth
|James
|Amelia
|Leo
|Charlotte
|Miles / Wyatt (tie)
|Lucy / Paisley (tie)