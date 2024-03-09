What's going on this weekend in West Michigan (March 9 & 10)

Whether your looking for something educational, family-friendly or an event aimed at foodies, there is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy throughout West Michigan this weekend.

From the Maple Sugar Festival to the last events of World of Winter, you can find plenty to do during the second weekend in March.

"Mandela: The Official Exhibition" at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

"Mandela: The Official Exhibition" at the Grand Rapids Public Museum opens on Saturday, March 9. It will take guests on a personal journey through the life of the world's most iconic freedom fighter and political leader, Nelson Mandela. It features previously unseen film, photos and more than 150 historical artifacts and personal effects on loan from the Mandela Family, museums and archives around the world. Admission is included in the museum's entry fee. Click here for more information.

Maple Sugar Festival

The 95th annual Maple Sugar Festival, which is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Kalamazoo Nature Center, is happening Saturday, March 9. Everything kicks off at 9 a.m. with a pancake breakfast. The whole family is invited for a sweet time, learning all about the maple sugaring process. There will be animal ambassadors to meet animals like hawks, rabbits, screech owls and turtles. Attendees can also expect to enjoy live music, arts and crafts, live blacksmithing demonstrations and horse drawn wagon rides. Tickets are $20 per adult and $18 for kids ages four through 17. For additional information, click here.

World of Winter

It's the last hurrah for the World of Winter Festival, but there is still plenty of fun to be had. Noodle Fest is happening at Calder Plaza on Saturday, March 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It's like chili cook-off but with noodles. Vendors will be dishing out $6 bowls, and you decide the winner with your votes and donations. There will be karaoke for the kids and other fun activities. The closing celebration starts on Sunday, March 10 at 6 p.m. at Ah-Nab-Awen Park with music, food trucks, s'mores stations and a luminary light parade where you can bring your own lantern. For times and additional details, click here.

Sporting Events throughout West Michigan

Sports fans have plenty of options this weekend. On Saturday, March 9, the Grand Rapids Rise Women's Volleyball Team takes on the Columbus Fury at noon at Van Andel Arena. Then at 7 p.m., the arena hosts the Grand Rapids Gold Men's Basketball Team and the Wisconsin Herd for "Space Jam" night. On Sunday, March 10, the Kalamazoo Wings will host its "K-Wings Mascot Madness" hockey game. Slappy will invite his friends for "Mascot Broomball" on the ice. Then there's a post-game skate with Slappy and the players with skate rental available. The fun starts at 3 p.m. at the Wings Event Center.

Ultimate Sport Show

The Ultimate Sport Show is back in Grand Rapids at DeVos Place this weekend. On Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10, outdoors-y folks will be immersed in all things fishing, hunting, rock climbing, axe throwing and plenty other outdoor activities. Exhibitors will feature the latest trends in outdoor apparel, travel destinations and even gear like fishing boats. There will be several seminars to listen in on including at "Lake Ultimate", a 110,000 gallon indoor lake. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for ages six through 14. Times and vendor information can be found here.

Slithering Sunday at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is having its first ever "Slithering Sunday". The family-friendly event will give guests a chance to get up close and personal with live animals, including turtles, snakes, gators and other non-furry friends. It is a free event and runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 10. Click here for more information.

Grand Rapids Ballet School's Junior Company presents "Snow White"

The Grand Rapids Ballet School's Junior Company is raising the current on its latest ballet of "Snow White". The adaptation of the Brothers Grimm story is full of adventure, love and fairytale fun for the whole family. On Sunday, March 10 before the show, GR Ballet will host "Snow White's Tea Party" at 11 a.m. at City Flats Hotel. Guests can make crafts, pose for photos, meet characters and eat brunch. The ballet will be performed at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre and starts at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.

Kalamazoo Home & Garden Show

The Kalamazoo Home and Garden Expo is running this weekend through Sunday, March 10. Attendees can check out the latest trends in outdoor living, landscaping, home security and design. It's the perfect place to get some new ideas if your home is in need of an update or renovation inspiration. There will be lots of local vendors, and you can get quotes on products and services. For times and additional information, click here for more information.