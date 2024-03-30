What's going on this weekend in West Michigan (March 30 & 31)

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — It's the last weekend of March, and it's also Easter weekend. From a bike challenge to an egg hunt and all things Lego, there is plenty going on throughout West Michigan.

Annual Egg Drop at Cultivate Community Church

Experience a unique Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 30. Head to the Hamilton High School Soccer Field for Cultivate Church's Helicopter Egg Drop. The gates open at 10:30 a.m. and eggs will drop from the sky at 11 a.m. Afterwards, attendees can enjoy treats and refreshments, craft stations and the life of Jesus scavenger hunt. Click here for more information.

Underwater Egg Hunt

If you're more interested in swimming for your eggs this weekend, the Holland Aquatic Center is hosting an underwater egg hunt on Saturday, March 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All participants will get a basket to collect their eggs, then they can turn them in to receive a goody bag. There will also be special golden eggs. The hunts are divided up by age. Participants are required to have a $4 wristband in addition to the single visit rate. Click here for more details.

Annual Wristband Sales at Craig's Cruisers

If you're hoping to save some money and have your kids burn off Spring Break energy, head to Craig's Cruisers this weekend. From now through April 7, Craig's Cruisers will host two daily sessions — one from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and another from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Those with wristbands get unlimited indoor go karts, laser tag, coaster rides and a ninja course. As for outdoor activities, if the weather is nice, attendees can also enjoy unlimited zip line rides, mini golf and a trampoline park. A buffet is also included. Head to your nearby Craig's Cruisers to purchase your wristband or visit their website to pre-order. Wristbands are $35 each.

‘Spokes Up’ Bike Challenge

Beginning Sunday, March 31 for the next two weeks, area bicyclists are invited to work together to collectively ride 30,000 miles. The "Spokes Up" city-wide bike challenge is hosted by the Greater Grand Rapids Bicycle Coalition (GGRBC). Participants should joined the "GGRBC Strava Club", bike as much as they can whenever they want and record their rides. If the total goal is met, 40+ businesses will offer incentives and discounts for anyone who participated. The challenge runs until April 14. Click here to register.

Easter Brunch and Skate

If you're looking to fill your bellies Easter morning, Old Burdick's Wings West in Kalamazoo will be hosting an "Easter Brunch and Skate". Starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, March 31, families are invited to come out for the buffet featuring an omelet station. There will also be mimosas and Bloody Mary's for purchase. After you eat, lace up your skates and hit the ice. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for kids 12 and under. The price includes brunch, non-alcoholic drinks, skate rental and skating. It's taking place from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. To register, click here.

Annual Douglas Easter Parade & Egg Hunt

Head on over to the lakeshore for the "Annual Douglas Easter Parade and Egg Hunt" on Sunday, March 31. Dust off your bonnet and grab your baskets for Easter festivities for kids of all ages. The day begins at 1 p.m. with an Easter bonnet contest. There are five age groups with two winners per group. Each participant must have their own bonnet, and you're encouraged to get creative. The parade and egg hunt will follow the contest. It starts at Center Street and North Main Streets. For more information, click here.

Brick Fest LIVE!

Brick Fest LIVE! is taking place all weekend long on both Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31. Organizers say it's the number one attended family event for brick fans, and by bricks, they mean Lego. Attendees will be able to see life-sized models made from tens of thousands of Lego, enjoy hands-on activities for all ages and get to meet contestants from the "Lego Masters" TV show as well as cosplayers. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets range from $17 to $35. Kids two and under are free. Click here for more information or to buy tickets.