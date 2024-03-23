What's going on this weekend in West Michigan (March 23 & 24)

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — As we near the end of March, many Michiganders may be itching for warmer temperatures.

Despite whatever the weather may be though, there is no shortage of things going on throughout our area to enjoy.

From a women's lifestyle expo to a free family movie day, there are plenty of ways to get out of the house this weekend.

Kalamazoo Women's Lifestyle Expo

Beauty, fashion, health, fitness, food, live entertainment and free massages are all happening this weekend at the Kalamazoo Women's Lifestyle Expo. There will be a variety of vendors with everything from clothes to cosmetics and home services to healthcare. It's happening at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24. Admission is $5 for adults and kids 12 and under are free. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Bunny Train at the Friends of the Coopersville & Marne Railway

Easter is just over a week away, and that means you can take a ride on the "Bunny Train" at the Friends of the Coopersville and Marne Railway. On Saturday, March 23, the train runs at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and on Sunday, March 24, it runs at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. During your trip, passengers will meet the bunny and her wacky sidekicks. There will also be some small gifts for the kids. Tickets start at $35. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.

Cottage & Lakefront Living Show

The Cottage & Lakefront Living Show is going at DeVos Place this weekend on Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24. Whether you own a cottage, are looking to purchase or rent, or your primary home is on the water, there are hundreds of vendors ready to help with your specific needs. You can shop and compare designers, furnishings, lakefront builders and realtors, boats and docks, as well as vacation services and financing. Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for kids ages six through 14 and free for kids five and under. There are also multi-day ticket options. Click here for more information.

Monster Jam

Monster Jam is back in Grand Rapids this weekend with shows both Saturday, March 23 and Sunday, March 24. The world’s best drivers and their 12,000-pound monster trucks tear up the dirt in competitions of speed and skill. Attendees will witness skills and all-out racing in fierce head-to-head battles. It’s taking place at Van Andel Arena. Tickets start at $55 per person and can be purchased at the box office or online.

Holland Symphony Youth Orchestra’s Spring Concert

The Holland Symphony Youth Orchestra is hosting its Spring Concert on Sunday, March 24. You’ll hear from all three levels of experience — the Holland Area Junior Strings made up of beginners, the Holland Area Chamber Strings made up of middle school students and the Holland Area Youth Orchestra made up of high school students. It’s going on at the DeWitt Auditorium at Zeeland East High School from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tickets range between $5 and $10. For more information, click here.

3rd Annual March for Meals

Grab your friends, family and pups and head to Millenium Park on Sunday, March 23 for the 3rd annual March for Meals to benefit Meals on Wheels West Michigan. There is both a two-mile walk and 5K timed run for all ages and abilities. There will be several prizes and awards up for grabs, and there's a fun food costume contest as well. Prices vary, depending on which event you participate in. Registration is available day-of, or you can head to their website.

Kalamazoo Reptile and Exotic Animal Expo

Head to the Kalamazoo County Expo Center on Sunday, March 24 for the Kalamazoo Reptile and Exotic Animal Expo. There will be a wide variety of animals on display as well as to take home. You can also find new and used tanks as well as other pet supplies like heating lamps, lights, filters and substrate. Don’t forget about the food for your exotic pet’s needs like crickets, mealworms, frozen rodents which will also be for sale. Tickets are $5 per person. It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here for more information.

Free Family Movie Day at the Frauenthal Center

It's free family movie day at the Frauenthal Center on Sunday, March 24. This week, "Shrek" is the feature. You'll get to hang with everyone's favorite cranky, green ogre who lives alone in a swamp, when it is suddenly invaded by a horde of fairytale characters. It follows his journey to rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona. You can just show up as the movie is totally free. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. The show begins at 3:00 p.m. It's rated PG. Click here for more information.