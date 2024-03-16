What's going on this weekend in West Michigan (March 16 &17)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spring is just a few days away, and there are plenty of events going on to celebrate the new season.

Whether you're looking to watch some hockey or let out your inner irish for St. Patrick's Day, FOX 17 is featuring events happening throughout West Michigan.

St Patrick's Day Parade's in West Michigan

Everyone loves a parade, and there are plenty to check out this weekend as St. Patrick's Day celebrations kick off. In Grand Rapids, the parade begins at Calder Plaza at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16. The route heads south on Ottawa Avenue and ends at Veterans Memorial Park. For more information, click here.

In Muskegon, there will be a march down Western Avenue from 6th to 2nd in the downtown area. The parade begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16. Click here for more information.

Kalamazoo is also hosting its St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 16. It begins on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Burdick Street at 11a.m. It will end at Cedar Street. After, there will be a "Hooley for Healing". A "hooley" means Irish party. This shindig is a fundraiser for two local women and their battle with cancer. For more information, click here.

In Holland on Saturday, March 16, the parade starts at noon at the Holland Civic Center. It follows along 8th Street and ends at Columbia Avenue. Immediately after the parade, families can participate in a special scavenger hunt. Click here for more information.

Neuroscience Fair at the Grand Rapids Public Museum

Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine is hosting a Neuroscience Fair on Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is great for those who have ever wondered what the brain looks or feels like. You can meet scientists to who know all the "brainy" things and how they work. There will be hands-on activities for the whole family. The event is free with museum admission which is reduced for those living in Kent County. It is free for residents 17 and under. Click here for more information.

Kalamazoo Living History Show

The Kalamazoo Living History Show is at the Kalamazoo Expo Center all weekend-long. On Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17, attendees will be able to see more than 10,000 re-enactors from the French and Indian wars through the Civil War. There will also be crafts people, history buffs and dealers from around the nation. You'll be able to learn about the role and dress of women during the American Revolution or more about the men who signed the Declaration of Independence. There is a lot going on for kids too like bead stringing, coloring and Lincoln Logs. Admission is $9 for adults for one day or $13 for a weekend pass. It's free admission for kids 12 and under. It runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, click here.

Grand Rapids Sports

It’s another action-packed weekend for fans of pro sports. Here’s who’s set to play:

Grand Rapids Rise

· Take on Las Vegas Thrill at Van Andel Arena

· Game Starts at 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

· Tickets range from $19-$36

· Current record: 4-4

· Hosting a St. Patrick’s Day t-shirt giveaway, $1 soda and ice creams

Grand Rapids Gold

· Take on Salt Lake City Stars at Van Andel Arena

· Tip-off at 12:00 p.m. Saturday

· Tickets range from $14-$32.

· Current record: 11-17

Grand Rapids Griffins

· Take on Iowa Wild at Van Andel Arena

· Face-off at 7:00 p.m. Saturday

· Tickets range from $21-$38

· Current record: 27-17

· Saturday is Star Wars Night! Meet-and-greet opportunities available with your favorite characters.

Grand Rapids Women’s Expo

The Grand Rapids Women’s Expo is setting up shop in Grand Rapids all weekend. It’s a one-stop-shop for all the latest trends in style, wellness, and shopping. If you’re looking to indulge in some retail therapy, you might want to consider heading down to DeVos Place.

Doors open at 11:00 a.m., closing at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets start at $13 for adults and $6 for kids, with each day’s first three-hundred attendees getting a free complementary tote bag.

Farmers Alley Theatre Presents “Skeleton Crew”

It’s the last weekend to catch this show at one of the mainstays of West Michigan’s theatre scene. “Skeleton Crew” takes place in Detroit in 2008 and tells the story of handful of workers at a small auto plant that faces shutdown. The characters struggle with the potential reality that they way of life that provided for them and their families for generations is at risk of moving on without them and grapple with the uncertainty of the future.

Saturday’s showing starts at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday’s starts at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are available for $40 online. For students, admission will run you $15. $10 rush tickets are also available an hour before the show starts.

You can find more information on the show here.

