What's going on this weekend in West Michigan (April 6 & 7)

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — We're almost a quarter of the way through 2024, and it's finally starting to feel like spring.

The steady flow of warmer temperatures is proving we are getting closer and closer to the days many of us look forward to.

If you're hoping to partake in some community events, there are several going on to kick off April.

Visions: 16 Detroit Artists

The world-famous Detroit art scene is here in West Michigan in an exhibition featuring 16 contemporary artists from Detroit. “Visions: 16 Detroit Artists” is at the Muskegon Museum of Art and will feature a variety of media like jazz inspired collages, large scale portraits, photography and photorealism. Artists include Gil Ashby, Judy Bowman and Laura Gibson among others. It costs $10 for adults, $8 for students, and $6 for children 17 and under. The exhibit closes at the end of the month on April 28. Click here for more information.

Osterbrunnen: Bavarian Easter Celebration

Head to Frankenmuth for their Bavarian Easter Celebration stemming from Northern Bavaria in Germany. Attendees will find wells, trees, buildings and fountains decorated with colored Easter eggs, pine-branch garland and spring flowers. It’s a German tradition that goes back over 200 years. The City of Frankenmuth is decorated to mimic their ancestors traditions. It is free for anyone interested in viewing the display and runs through April 14. For more information, click here.

The Wedding Date

Are you single and ready to mingle? Venue3Two is hosting a free event called “The Wedding Date”. The event will offer free food, drinks and entertainment including performances by local comedians Darius Walker and Alexa Stanton. There will also be an NYC-based engagement ring designer with tips on finding the perfect ring. It’s happening Sunday, April 7 at 1 p.m. Click here to RSVP if you’re interested in attending.

Eclipse Party on Monday, April 8 at Rosa Parks Circle

A rare celestial event will happen here in West Michigan on Monday, April 8. More than 31 million people from Texas to Maine will be in the prime location to experience a total solar eclipse. If you’re here in West Michigan, you’ll still get to experience the phenomenon with a partial eclipse, and there’s a viewing party in Rosa Parks Circle. It’s a free viewing event for anyone to attend to watch among fellow Grand Rapidians. It begins at noon with the event expected to happen just after 3 p.m. Don’t forget to bring your ISO-approved glasses to see it. For more information, click here.