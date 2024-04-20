What's going on this weekend in West Michigan (April 20 & 21)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This weekend may be on the chillier side, but if you're hoping to get out of the house this, there are plenty of things going on throughout West Michigan.

From a reptile expo to a artisan market and a musical, we've got several events you can add to your calendar.

Racing Season Starts at Berlin Raceway

The racing season has arrived at Berlin Raceway on Saturday, April 20. Gates open at 2 p.m. and racing starts at 4 p.m. You can catch super late models, limited late models, sportsman and four cylinders. The Band Project 90 takes the stage after the races. Tickets are $18 at the gate and as always, kids 15 and under are free. Click here for information.

Second Annual Big Cheese Mac and Cheese Festival

The Second Annual Big Cheese Mac and Cheese Festival is happening on Saturday, April 20 in Battle Creek. There is a full lineup of contenders battling it out with their traditional and loaded creations. Not only do you get to eat, but you can vote for your favorites to help crown the cheesy champion. There will be live entertainment, music and interactive activities. It's taking place at Kellogg Arena from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can buy your tickets here.

Earth Day at the Grand Rapids Downtown Market

The Grand Rapids Downtown Market is celebrating Earth Day on Sunday, April 21, and everyone is invited to the party. Guests can shop fashion-inspired vintage items, see live animals up close from the Blanford Nature Center, sign up for a free yoga class in the greenhouse and get hands-on with plant-related activities. The event is free, and it's a full day of activities. It's even fun for kids. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For details, click here.

Record and CD Show Presented by Rerun Records

If you're looking to add to your vinyl collection, head to Kalamazoo for the Record and CD Show presented by Rerun Records. There will be thousands of new and used records and CD's from all time periods and all types of music. You can expect to find collector quality records with music, memorabilia, books, box sets and storage. Attendees can buy, sell and trade with dealers and collectors. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center on Sunday, April 21. Early admission is $5 or regular admission is $1. Click here for more information.

Spring Maker's Market at Archival Brewing

Head to the Spring Maker's Market at Archival Brewing in Plainfield Township on Sunday, April 21. There will be dozens of local artisans selling a variety of goods, live music as well as food and craft beers available for purchase. Items being sold include both handmade and vintage goods like original art, clothing and jewelry. The market is free and runs from noon to 5 p.m. Click here for more information on vendors.

Kalamazoo Reptile Expo

Head to the Kalamazoo County Expo Center on Sunday, April 21 for the Kalamazoo Reptile and Exotic Animal Expo. There will be a wide variety of animals on display as well as to take home. You can also find new and used tanks as well as other pet supplies like heating lamps, lights, filters and substrate. Don’t forget about the food for your exotic pet’s needs like crickets, mealworms, frozen rodents which will also be for sale. Tickets are $5 per person. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for more information.

Trash Bash 2024 in Whitehall

If you're looking for a chance to give back to West Michigan, the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for help in keeping the outdoors clean. Head to Whitehall on Sunday, April 21 to help clean bike trails, shorelines and waterways. Organizers are asking for all hands on deck, especially people with waders, kayaks or canoes. Free kayak rentals will also be available through WaterDog Outfitters for those looking to help clean up the waterways. It's a free, family-friendly event. All ages and groups are welcome. Everyone should gather at the Depot (124 W Hanson) at 1:00 p.m., ready with sunscreen, gloves, and hats. Trash bags and a plan will be provided. The event will run until 4 p.m. Click here for more information.

Grand Rapids Griffins vs. Milwaukee Admirals

The Grand Rapids Griffins will take on the Milwaukee Admirals at Van Andel Arena for their last game at home before their quest for a third Calder Cup championship begins. There will be a mystery bag giveaway as well as $1 pop and $1 ice cream for sale. Puck drop is at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $18. Click here for the game schedule and to purchase tickets.

Spamilton: An American Parody

Head to the Forest Hills Fine Arts Center to see "Spamilton: An American Parody" on Sunday, April 21. The show is a fictitious story of a famous writer, director and star trying to save Broadway from mediocrity and oblivion. Along the way, he not only takes aim at Broadway's current mega-hit "Hamilton" but also manages to make a parody of many classic and new Broadway shows. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $30. Click here to purchase.

Sunday Family Funday at the Jumpin' Jupiter Skate Center

If you're looking for a family-friendly activity, head to Jumpin' Jupiter Skate Center in Muskegon on Sunday, April 21. Their Sunday Family Funday deal gives families the chance to lace up their roller skates without breaking the bank. The event is from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It costs $9 unless you purchase your tickets online where you can save $2. Click here to buy tickets or for more information.

