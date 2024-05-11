What's going on this weekend in Grand Rapids (May 11 & 12)

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — It's Mother's Day weekend, and there are plenty of ways to celebrate whoever that person or people may be for you.

If you're hoping to engage in other activities though, you can find everything from sporting events to Tulip Time and markets.

Tulip Time in Holland

Sunday, May 12 is the last day of Tulip Time in Holland, and while majority of the tulips are past their blooming period, there are still other events you can enjoy. Visit the Tulip Immersion Garden, take a historic walking tour, attend the Tulip Time Carnival or even attend the quilt show. Majority of the events wrap up early this evening, but the carnival runs through 8 p.m. For pricing, times and locations, click here.

Mother’s Day Outdoor Market in Portage

Rain or shine! Bring your mom to the Mother’s Day Outdoor Market at the KalamazooKitty Marketplace on Sunday, May 12. They’re once again hosting the annual celebration of all mothers or motherly figures at their location on Romence Road. There will be shopping both inside and out with specials specifically for moms. It is the only Sunday of the year they’re open with special hours from noon to 4 p.m. It is a free event for all to attend. Click here for location information.

Grand Rapids Rise vs. Omaha Supernovas

Hey volleyball fans! Sunday, May 12 is the regular season finale for the Grand Rapids Rise. They’re hosting the Omaha Supernovas at Van Andel Arena. Both teams have already clinched a spot in the four-team Pro Volleyball Federation Championship happening this upcoming week. This game is also honoring National Foster Care Month — open to any adoptive or foster family. Registration is required. Tip-off is at 5:30 p.m. Tickets range from $19 to $36. Click here to purchase.

West Michigan Whitecaps Vs. Fort Wayne TinCaps

It’s “Family Sundays” at LMCU Ballpark for the Whitecaps game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Sunday, May 12. The organization is painting the park pink for Mother’s Day. You’re also encouraged to bring the kids because the first 1,000 eat free. There is a pre-game catch and autograph on the field. Afterwards, kids can run the bases. First pitch is at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $11 to $20. To buy tickets, click here.