West Pharmaceutical Services completes $80M expansion in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — West Pharmaceutical Services (WPS) held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday to celebrate the completion of an $80 million expansion in Walker.

The company is a manufacturer of medical devices, and the expansion is meant to address the growing need for injectable medicine for those with chronic health issues such as obesity and diabetes.

“While manufacturing space expansions are critical, we know it’s also very important to invest in our team members and provide them with a positive atmosphere,” says Senior Vice President Annette Favorite. “This Employee Experience Center is a testament to our commitment to providing our team members with enjoyable spaces that helps support their wellbeing and enables them connect with one another, relax and disconnect from their work during the day.”

The expansion created more than 200 jobs ranging from engineers to maintenance technicians and office workers.

Visit WPS’s careers page to apply.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube