West Michiganders waking up to heavy, wet snow on roads

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michiganders are waking up to the first big snowfall of winter where roads and sidewalks are covered with several inches of accumulation.

Wet and heavy snow will cause a headache for many drivers heading out Wednesday morning.

Crews were out all night long working to clear major roads which remain mostly wet. Those using less traveled roads like side streets to get to their destinations will need to be careful of slick areas.

Slush is also something many drivers will need to be careful of this morning as the snow begins to melt.

Some reminders if you're planning to head out on the roads:



leave with extra time to get to your destination

remove snow that may have accumulated on your vehicle (including the roof)

take your time and drive at speeds you're comfortable with

leave extra space in between you and other vehicles

give road crews extra space to work

To see what roads look like where you're headed, click here to use the Michigan Department of Transportation's "Mi DRive Interactive Map".