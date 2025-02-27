West Michiganders react to possibility of statewide public school cellphone ban

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer mentioned the possibility of a statewide cellphone policy in public schools in her State of the State address Tuesday evening. FOX 17 News wanted to hear from you, posting on Facebook asking if students should have their cell phones in schools.

We received more than 150 comments, and the responses to the question were mixed. Many expressed concern over the prevalence of school shootings with some worrying about being able to communicate with their children if a situation occurred. Others commented that cell phones can be a danger if a school shooting were to occur and could potentially lead perpetrators to the whereabouts of students if a cell phone were to go off.

Some commenters said cell phones should be limited to communication purposes like texting or calling, not social media. Overwhelmingly, however, most said no; they don't think kids should have cell phones in schools. If Michigan were to pursue a statewide policy, it wouldn't be the first.

According to the Associated Press, eight states have implemented cell phone bans in public schools since 2023. In Florida, the first state to implement this policy, the law prohibits student cell phone use during instruction time and blocks student access to social media on district Wi-Fi.

Social media was one of the biggest factors behind the crackdown, whether it's seen as a distraction or a platform for cyber bullying.

Florida schools are also required to teach students "how social media manipulates behavior."

One Florida district has taken the ban a step further, barring students in Orange County from using cell phones during the entire school day, even in between classes.

The New York Times reported that security officers also patrol the grounds for cell phone use, confiscating them if necessary. School administrators there say it's been effective and bullying has gone down but it's still unknown if the benefits of banning cell phones outweigh the impact on students.

