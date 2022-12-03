West Michigan Tourist Association sharing ways to ring in the holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking for a fun and unique way to celebrate the holiday season, there is certainly no shortage of options in West Michigan.

The West Michigan Tourist Association is sharing some ideas for families to participate in.

Lulu Cadieux in Saugatuck

Lulu Cadieux in Saugatuck is hosting their holiday open house on Saturday, December 10th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This event will feature live music, gift drawings and hors d'oeuvres. It's a great opportunity to explore their space that hosts a luxury boutique, french kitchen and cooking classes. During the open house, you're invited to stroll through their boutique and browse their selection of art, gifts and much more. It's a great way to get some holiday shopping done, plus, their cooking classes are also gift-able experiences that friends and families will love.

Magic at the Mill

The first annual holiday event at Windmill Island Gardens in Holland will be taking place. Magic at the Mill features a 'tulip field' of 1,000 LED blossoms displaying a synchronized light and music show. The Windmill and Park grounds will be lit up and attractions like the carousel, street organ and shops will be open as well. There will even be an opportunity for children to greet 'Sinterklaas', the Dutch predecessor of Santa Claus, and enjoy snacks and beverages available for purchase. This is a family-friendly experience that is great fun for all ages. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available on the city of Holland's website.

Santa Brunch

If you're looking to visit with Santa, you can catch him at "Santa Brunch" events throughout the month at West Michigan restaurants. "Santa Brunch" will take place December 11th at Reds at Thousand Oaks in Grand Rapids, then on December 17th at Lake Bluff Grille in Muskegon. There will another on December 18th at Firerock Grille in Caledonia and Redrock Grille in Holland. Each of these locations will host a delicious, family-friendly brunch in December with Kris Kringle himself, where he'll be available for photos with the kids. The event includes a brunch buffet, cookie decorating and a hot chocolate bar. Space is limited, so you'll want to make sure to make your reservation early.