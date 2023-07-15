West Michigan Tourist Association shares unique events to cap off July

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With summer in full swing, what's a better way to get outside and enjoy what our state has to offer then hitting up some events going on in the area this month.

Paige Bodine, the Marketing Manager at the West Michigan Tourist Association, joined FOX 17's Weekend Morning News to share some ideas of what you could do.

Murder Mystery Train in Coopersville

Calling all crime sleuths! You can join the Coopersville Marne Railway and solve crime with their Murder Mystery train. Dust off your bell bottoms and flower power attire and step back in time with a hippie themed murder mystery. Ride the vintage coaches while actors present the clues as you chug down the tracks. Pick up clues along the ride and determine who the culprit is before returning to Coopersville on July 15th, 21st, or 22nd. Soft drinks and light snacks served. Don't miss your chance to be part of this unique crime-solving adventure, advance reservations are required.

ART-ful Evening Sushi-Making Workshop in Kalamazoo

Discover the art of sushi-making at the Kalamazoo Institute of Art’s hands-on workshop led by Michiko Yoshimoto, Program Manager at Western Michigan University's Soga Japan Center. Learn the secrets and techniques behind creating delicious sushi, whether you're a beginner or seeking to refine your skills. This event is in conjunction with the captivating exhibit, Sugoi! 200 Years of Japanese Art, and offers a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in Japanese culture while exploring the culinary realm. Don't miss out on this enriching experience that combines the best of art and sushi-making.

Venetian Festival in Charlevoix

Get ready for the Charlevoix Venetian Festival, a long-standing tradition in Michigan that's happening from July 15th to July 23rd. It's a full 8 days of non-stop fun and excitement, perfect for the summer season. Sports lovers, you're in for a treat with tournaments in tennis, soccer, volleyball, and disc golf (most events require pre-registration). If you're all about the water, there's plenty for you too, like thrilling sailing regattas, pool parties, beach and boating parties, and even a block party. And guess what? The festival also offers a fantastic shopping and food experience! But that's not all - prepare for a packed schedule with activities like a carnival, tiki tent, kids' day, and a car show. And when it comes to live music, they've got you covered with amazing performances from big-name artists spanning genres like jazz and dueling pianos. Of course, there's a parade and an air show with an incredible flag drop. To wrap it all up, on the evening of the 23rd, enjoy a breathtaking boat parade followed by a spectacular fireworks display on Round Lake.