West Michigan Tourist Association shares events to kickoff August

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Summer isn't over just yet which means there is still plenty of fun to be had around West Michigan as we hit the month of August.

Whether you're looking for lakeside fun or want to get a chance to feed some animals, there's surely something for everyone to enjoy.

The West Michigan Tourist Association is sharing some ideas for you to do as we reach August. Those include:

Lake Odessa 48th Annual Art in the Park

Enjoy a day of art, food, and fun! On August 5th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., visit the Village of Lake Odessa and enjoy a splendid day strolling through the art show with over 80 vendors. This show features one-of-a-kind art in various mediums. Along with the art, it’s a celebration with lots of entertainment, live music, dancing, and food. You can also enjoy art, live music and lots of food.

Grand Haven Coast Guard Festival

Attendees can experience eight days of fun at the Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven, running through August 6th. Along with the Parade of Ships and Coast Guard ship tours, you can take in one of the many tribute bands - featuring the music of Queen, the Beatles, Billy Joel, Elton John, or the great Country Legends, to name a few. Get your competition on with one of many events, such as water ball, corn hole, golf, softball, and even a crazy cardboard boat race. The Festival also features a great carnival, craft fair and cruise-in car show. Somewhere along the way, be sure to grab a delicious ice cream at Sweet Temptations on the Chinook Pier, grab some nuts or candy at the legendary Fortino’s on Washington St., and then take in a show at the Grand Haven Musical Fountain. The festival ends with the band The Modern Gentleman and a not-to-be-missed fireworks show.

Binder Park Zoo: Corks & Kegs

Connect with nature, all while sipping some great brews at Binder Park Zoo’s upcoming Corks & Kegs event on Saturday, August 5th from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. This great event will have over 40 local, regional and national beer and wine vendors, such as Fenn Valley Winery, Black Star Farms, and Bell’s Brewery. Wander the zoo, including Wild Africa, and enjoy the Carousel Derby, a silent auction and live music from six artists. Best of all, you can enjoy the animals in an intimate setting with this guests-only event. This event offers a VIP ticket where you can experience specialty pours and eats, plus you can try out the Sky Lark Ridge ropes course and zip line. Embrace your wild side and check out this great event at this 21+ event.