West Michigan Tourist Association shares event ideas to get you in the spring mood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spring seems to be in full swing as West Michigan continues to see the consistently warmer temperatures.

If your calendar is already getting full for the end of April, get ready to mark down some events you won't want to miss.

The West Michigan Tourist Association joined FOX 17 Weekend Mornings with event details on what we can look forward to in the next couple of weeks.

20 Year Party At Shorts Brewing Company

Shorts Brewing Company in Bellaire, Michigan is celebrating 20 years on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27. With five storefronts and a beer garden, they've got a lot to celebrate. There will be two stages with live music from open to close, and they'll even be pouring some of their 10-year staff-designed beers which are all up north exclusives. It's an all-day event with The Pub opening up at 11 a.m. and the Beer Garden opening at noon. It runs till 11 p.m. The event is free to attend and is open to all ages. Click here to learn more.

Grand Rapids Lantern Festival at John Ball Zoo

Opening last weekend, the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival is back at John Ball Zoo through mid-June. This year's festival features new lanterns and interactive experiences like twinkling lights, disco balls and elements that move, spin and have strobing effects. It shows off one-mile of handcrafted Asian lantern displays that will illuminate the zoo and tell the intersecting story of wildlife and Asian culture. It’s the year of the dragon in the Chinese zodiac, so the festival will greet attendees with a large dragon tunnel in front of the Zoo. The event runs Wednesday to Sunday through June 16 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Timed tickets are sold every 30 minutes with last entry at 10:30 p.m. Advanced tickets are required. For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

6th Annual Grill on the Hill at Treetops Resort

Calling all grillers! Treetops Resort in Gaylord, Michigan is hosting its annual grilling competition that pits the best BBQ'ers from all around the Midwest. The 6th Annual Grill on the Hill features a BBQ competition, live music, drinks and entertainment for all ages. Individual teams will battle it out in a competition with winners decided on four categories including People's Choice Award, Ribs, Pork Butt and Brisket. There will also be wagon rides, a petting zoo, pony rides, lawn games as well as a beer tent featuring several Michigan breweries. Overnight lodging is available as well. The event will be held Saturday, May 4 from 1:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for those 13 and up and $15 for anyone 12 and under. To register your team, buy tickets for the event or for more information, click here.

Mother's Day Brunch Buffet at Lake Bluff Grille

If you're looking to treat your mom or motherly figure this Mother's Day, head to Muskegon for Lake Bluff Grille's Brunch Buffet. There will be breakfast, carved beef and ham, salads, side dishes and desserts. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Mother's Day (Sunday, May 12). Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase. Tickets are $38 for adults, $17 for kids ages five to 12 and free for children under four with the purchase of an adult. Reservations are required. Call (231) 755-3737 to reserve your spot. For more information, click here.

