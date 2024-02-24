West Michigan Tourist Association shares end-of-February activity ideas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the unseasonably warm temperatures West Michigan has been seeing for the month of February, you may feel more inclined to get out of the house to enjoy them.

The West Michigan Tourist Association joined FOX 17 Weekend Morning News to share some of the events in store to round out the month.

Taste of RedWater at Cork Wine & Grille

"Taste of RedWater" is back 80's style at Cork Wine & Grille this weekend. On Saturday, March 2, break out those scrunchies, leather jackets and acid wash jeans for a blast from the past supporting Kids Food Basket. Attendees can enjoy live 80's-themed music by Trilogy, meet the chefs from all nine RedWater restaurants and try out unlimited samples of brews, wines and food from their menus. A cash bar will be available for other cocktails and beverage options. The ticket costs $65 with some proceeds going to Kids' Food Basket to help provide access to nutritious meals and increase healthy food for children and families. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Click here for more information.

DMC Dance Party: Leap Year Edition

A Leap Year only happens every four years, and that's why Dennos Museum Center in Traverse City is hosting its "Dance Party: Leap Year Edition" on Saturday, March 2nd. The quadrennial bash will offer a night of music among its collection of artworks. The event is an 18+ event, but those 21 and over can also enjoy a cash bar. While you're there, you can check out the museum's signature collection of Inuit Art of the Canadian Arctic. It's one of the largest and most historically-complete collections of these distinctive sculptures and prints in the United States. It costs $10 per person and runs from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Visit the Dennos Museum Center's website for more information and to purchase tickets.

A Winter Walk on Candlelight Trails at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute

Head to Hastings in Barry County for "A Winter Walk on Candlelight Trails" at the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute on Saturday, February 24. It's an opportunity to take an evening to enjoy the quiet, peaceful sounds and sights of winter under the "snow moon". Pierce Cedar Creek Institute is set on 850-acres and features an environmental education center, nature center and biological field station. From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., visitors can take a half-mile loop or one-and-a-half mile candelight trail that weaves through several habitats like prairies, forests and wetlands. After your walk, enjoy the bonfire, hot drinks and sweet treats. Snowshoes will also be available for rent if conditions allow. Details can be found here.

