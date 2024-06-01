West Michigan Tourist Association: Kick off June with several outdoor events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's the first weekend in June which means meteorological summer is finally here.

The West Michigan Tourist Association joined FOX 17 Weekend Morning News to share some recommended events going on this month.

Grand Traverse Wine Tours

Grand Traverse Bike Tours is offering self- or private-guided tours around the paved Leelanau Wine Trail. The experience includes personalized route planning with many stops at wineries, Aventon e-bikes and a picnic lunch overlooking the vineyards. There's also a "wine pickup service" if you want to take home any bottles along the way. In case you prefer non-electric bikes, you can rent one from their large selection. Click here to find out more about this wine country experience.

Festival of The Arts

If you're from Grand Rapids, you already know all about Festival of the Arts. The celebration has been around for over 50 years and spans three days running June 7th to the 9th this year. There will be local performers and artists as well as all kinds of tantalizing food options and live entertainment on four stages. Plus, you can check out the regional art exhibition, youth art show and the Artisan Village. Find out more about Festival of The Arts by clicking here.

Mackinac Island Lilac Festival

If you're interested in seeing several shades of purple and white, head to Mackinac Island for this year's Lilac Festival. From June 6 to June 9, you can take pictures, tour the island by bike and take part in the 10K run/walk or join the Michigan Cornhole Tournament. There will also be live music, a parade and a lilac planting seminar. Check out all the details here.

Bronco the Mac

Head up north to see the Bronco the Mac in St. Ignace. The celebration runs from June 7 to June 9 where Ford Broncos of every color and year will venture across the Mackinac Bridge together at dusk on June 8 with fireworks afterwards. Registration is already closed to enter your own Bronco, but St. Ignace still has tons to do. Visitors can eat some pasties or walk the historic boardwalk to see one of the lighthouses in the Straits. You'll find more information on Bronco the Mac here.

Check out WMTA's website for more information on these and other events to check out this summer in West Michigan.