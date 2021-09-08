Watch
West Michigan Therapy Dogs return to Gerald R. Ford International Airport

Posted at 3:17 PM, Sep 08, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Travelers at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport had a couple of special visitors Wednesday.

West Michigan Therapy Dogs had a crew at the airport to help ease the stress for passengers.

Bear and Tucker both walked the terminals greeting guests.

It’s the group’s second time back in the airport since COVID-19 restrictions kept them away.

Their handlers say petting the animals are a perfect way to destress and dogs really help people calm down.

“People love dogs. They love babies and they love dogs,” said Shari Duthler, West Michigan Therapy Dogs office coordinator. “It just makes them happy and gives them a break in the day. And it does help their stress level if they're nervous about flying.”

The group is at the airport twice a month and will be back at the end of September.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
