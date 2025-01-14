West Michigan library expanding to keep up with demand for new services

WALKER, Mich. — The modern library is no longer just about books. They are becoming more of a community center where patrons can meet, use a computer, and even check out some tools. That’s why one West Michigan library is expanding, nearly tripling in size.

The Walker library was business as usual Tuesday morning but that all changes Saturday.

Daren Bower

The library is shuttering its doors so the building can get a much-needed expansion.

“All of our programming that we provide is very, very well attended. We're at capacity most of the time,” said Kent District Library (KDL) Co-Regional Manager Joyanne Houston-Swanson.

When completed, the branch will have a new two-story 25,000-square-foot building added that will have a podcasting studio and an e-sports lounge.

Kent District Library

“Libraries are growing, and I think it's because there's a public space that we provide individuals,” said Houston-Swanson.

Houston-Swanson says libraries need to keep up with users' needs.

“KDL is always revolutionizing and innovating, looking at what the trends are, and seeing where they might go,” said Houston-Swanson.

She says a big trend is having other things besides books available for checkout, like tools, radon testers, internet hotspots and gaming consoles.

Daren Bower

Another popular service is providing computer and printer access.

“Oftentimes you'll come in and all of our computers will be in use by patrons, which is a good thing,” said Houston-Swanson.

Daren Bower

Friends of the Library book club members take joy in knowing libraries offer much more than books.

“I've been [to] cooking classes, art classes, drawing classes, book clubs, toddler time... I mean, there's so many things going on here,” said patron Jane Ungrey.

“I'm kind of old-fashioned. I still think of them as a place to get books, but they're one of the few places that still has DVDs. You can check those out, audiobooks. You can get through the app. So, a lot of those things that other people buy, I think, well... they're free at the library,” said patron Greg Cook.

When completed, the new library will be able to meet the current needs and beyond.

West Michigan library expanding to keep up with demand for new services

“I believe it will be the library of the future, a beacon for the community,” said Houston-Swanson.

The Walker branch will close on Saturday and relocate to a temporary location in the Standale Plaza on Feb. 2.

The new library is expected to open in the fall of 2026.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube