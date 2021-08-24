West Michigan lawmakers ask Kent Co. Health Dept. to reconsider school mask requirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A group of West Michigan lawmakers sent a letter to the Kent County Health Department administrative health officer asking him to reconsider a recent order requiring students in grades pre-kindergarten through sixth to wear masks in school buildings this fall.

The letter was sent by Representatives Thomas Albert, Mark Huizenga, Steven Johnson and Bryan Posthumus to Kent County Administrative Health Officer Adam London.

In the letter, the lawmakers argue the decision to mandate masks in schools should be made by local school boards and parents “working in tandem with their communities and local health officials.”

In the letter, the representatives state, “We must trust the public to make these types of decisions for themselves.”

The four lawmakers say they are encouraging community members to contact the health department to share concerns about the recent mask requirements for students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, as well as attend Thursday’s county commissioners meeting.

Last week, the Kent and Ottawa county health departments issued identical public health orders requiring people in grades pre-kindergarten through six to consistently and properly wear a facial covering while inside any closed building or structure.

The health departments say the orders were issued to protect vulnerable individuals and those who are not yet vaccinated, to reduce transmission of COVID-19 in schools and the community, and to minimize interruptions to in-person learning.

You can read the full letter below.