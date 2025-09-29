West Michigan churches add security as acts of hostility increase across the country

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A rise in violence targeting houses of worship in the United States, including Sunday's shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Grand Blanc Township, has prompted churches to increase security and train staff on how to respond to and prevent tragedy.

The West Michigan Church Security Network is representative of such a trend.

A collection of more than a hundred churches, the network is dedicated to "the safety and protection of the children, members, visitors, volunteers and staff at our places of worship," according to its website, as it assists churches in the development of safety and security protocols through quarterly meetings and seminars taught by the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

In addition, members of the network are able to access documents and forums related to safety and also a list of local medical and security equipment suppliers.

"I think it's unfortunate that people have to think there might be a problem when they go to church," said Brad Burns, founder and executive director of the network. "But it's the way of the world right now."

Burns, who also serves as the safety and security manager at Cornerstone Church, began the West Michigan Church Security Network around a decade ago in response to a number of larcenies in the area. Since then, he's seen it grow as the number of high-profile crimes at churches have increased.

"The churches have been under attack for quite some time now," Burns said. "I'm afraid that's not going to get better any time soon."

The Family Research Council, an evangelical nonprofit and activist group, recently released a report on acts of hostility committed against U.S. churches. The report cites 1,384 incidents over a seven-year period (2018 to 2024), with the last two years accounting for more than half of them (485 in 2023 and 415 in 2024, respectively). In 2024, 284 of these incidents were classified as vandalism, 55 were arson, 28 were gun-related, 14 were bomb threats and 47 were listed as "other."

"As a father, as a husband, I feel I have a duty," Burns said about the purpose of his work.

Burns says protocols related to nursery and children's ministries are is his "top priority" and adds that "most" of his duties are in response to medical emergencies. In the aftermath of days such as Sunday, though, when a deadly shooting dominates the headlines both locally and nationally, he often provides advice related to violent crime.

If a church has members who are fit to carry a gun, Burns says he "definitely recommends" those people serve on the church's security team.

"It's a very difficult question, because a lot of churches aren't prepared to deal with an armed person," he said. "But without an armed team, you're not going to deal with what happened yesterday."

There's a balance between peace and protection, between worshiping without fear and putting a plan in place. This is a line Burns walks daily.

"I've worked with other churches where their leadership has told them that God will provide for their needs," he said. "I do believe God provides, but that's probably why a guy walked up to you and said, 'You thought of putting together a safety team?'"

On Saturday, October 18, the Kent County Sheriff's Office will lead a church safety and security seminar at Cornerstone Church, hosted by the West Michigan Church Safety Network. The seminar, which will run from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., will consist of a combination of a lecture, a table-top exercise, and hands-on scenario-based training. Click here to register and learn more.

