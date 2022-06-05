“We’re very excited to be back:” Lids for Kids returns to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 7th annual Lids for Kids Bike Helmet Giveaway returned to Grand Rapids Saturday, after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Families filled Garfield Park Saturday for the event.

“We’re very excited to be back. Last time we were live was 2019,” said Tom Sinas, lawyer and partner at Sinas Dramis Law Firm.

The law firm bought all the helmets to giveaway and volunteers donated bikes.

Organizers say this event isn’t just about the free stuff, but also about shining a light on safety.

“Trying to provide a fun atmosphere so that kids are excited about not only their summer, but excited about the idea of wearing their bike helmet,” said Sinas.

“Concussion is a brain injury and that’s what can happen if you don’t wear your helmet,” added Tom Constant, Brain Injury Association of Michigan.

Constant says wearing a helmet can prevent 80% of head injuries.

That’s why this event doesn’t just give helmets away, the professionals make sure they fit right.

“And that’s a very important part of this thing, too. So we teach the parents on how to fit the kids helmets on the right way,” said Constant. “Helmets are cool. You don’t have to be embarrassed about wearing a helmet.”

Fox 17 is a proud partner of Lids for Kids, which gave away more than 600 helmets at Saturday’s event.

To get involved, click here.

