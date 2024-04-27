Weekend Events (April 27 & 28)

Grand Rapids Ballet presents “In the Upper Room”

The ballet company is bringing it’s take on "In The Upper Room" by Twyla Tharp to West Michigan this weekend. It’s. The show pulls from classical ballet, jazz, tap yoga, and boxing all while pushing dancers to their physical limits. The program also features George Balanchine's iconic ballet 'serenade.' This weekend’s performance is shortened, free, sensory-friendly and family-friendly event.

The full show takes the stage Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. the Peter Martin Wege Theatre. If this weekend doesn’t work with your schedule, no worries – the show also runs next weekend. Learn more about all the shows here.

“The Five Browns” takes center stage at Chenery Auditorium

Five incredible pianists are set to take the stage this weekend. The group is made up of former Juliard students and are known for creating a fun and relaxed introduction to classical music. The group has been featured on Oprah, The Tonight Show, and People Magazine.

Tickets start at $10 each, with students getting in for free. Head over to gilmore.org to learn more about Saturday’s performance.

“Art for the Parks” host pop-up art show

Help support the Ottawa County Parks Foundation through art! The Lakeshore Visual Arts Collective is transforming the nature center at Hemlock Crossing County Park for a one-night pop up art venue on Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.. “Art for the Parks” brings regional artists together with art and nature lovers for an event that features painting, photography, jewelry, blown glass, sculpture and more!

Saturday’s event will feature will live music, a cash bar, and a food truck. There is a suggested $10 donation at the door.

“Murder on the Orient Express” comes to Grand Rapids

The Civic Theatre in Grand Rapids presents “Murder on the Orient Express.” Saturday’s performance looks to bring the glamour, intrigue and suspense of Agatha Christie's celebrated novel to life. It’s the classic “who-done-it” and has a colorful cast of characters and a healthy dose of humor. Shows start Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 p.m. Tickets start at $19.

If you can’t make it this weekend, no worries -- the show runs Wednesday through Sunday until May 5.

More information is available at grct.org.

Camp Newaygo hosts “The Enchanted Forest”

Fairies and gnomes setting up tiny houses at Camp Newyago this weekend. Along three beautiful trails, you can tour the amazing little houses created by local artists. There are also special activities along each path, as well as crafts and concessions. You can also buy a tiny house to take home.

And new this year: “Crystal Corridor,” an interactive nature and light exhibit for kids.

Admission is $9 per person, $30 for a family of 4.

It’s all happening from 11:00a.m. to 3:00 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, head over to Camp Newago’s website.

