'We don't want them to feel alone': GVSU fraternity walking 160 miles for suicide prevention

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley State University (GVSU) students are raising awareness for suicide prevention.

Sponsored by Alpha Tau Omega (ATO), “ATO Walks Hard” will take 20 members to Traverse City and back – 160 miles – to shine a spotlight on mental health while raising money and awareness for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Their journey begins May 1.

“I'm doing this walk because back in 2021, we lost a brother to suicide,” says student Lucas Glentzer. “I was very close to that brother. He was my roommate back in the dorms of college. So this walk really hits home, especially the reason why we're walking.”

“It's really important to let people know that we are fighting for them,” says student Ayden Cole. “We're fighting for them to get the resources that they need, and we don't want them to feel alone. I think that's the biggest thing. It's the silent illness.”

ATO raised $30,000 last year and are hoping to match that figure this year.

Visit the fraternity’s Instagram page if you would like to make a donation.

**If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available. Call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential help, 24/7**

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube