WB M-6 closure extended to Thursday for bridge repair following deadly crash

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Westbound lanes of M-6 will remain closed at Wilson Ave. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, for bridge repair.

The road was shut down Sunday after a deadly crash.

The drivers of a semi-tanker and a car that struck it both died in the fiery crash.

At 5:25 a.m. Sunday, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a car-semi tanker truck crash, with the semi rolled over, in the westbound lanes of M-6 near Eighth Avenue in Jamestown Township.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found both the tanker and the car fully engulfed in flames. First responders were unable to get to either driver.

Once the fire was extinguished, deputies located one occupant in each of the vehicles. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names are being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The investigation showed that the semi drifted off the south side of the roadway before correcting and then overturning. The tanker trailer was then hit by a westbound vehicle.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

