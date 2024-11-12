WAS IT A KITE? Hundreds see mysterious dark object floating above West Michigan

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — A bizarre sighting in West Michigan has left hundreds of people scratching their heads. Last Friday, a dark mysterious object was spotted floating in the air, sparking widespread curiosity and speculation.

The sightings were concentrated along Gezon Parkway in the Byron Center-Wyoming area.

Descriptions of the object varied, with some likening it to a "big black floating bag" or a "rectangle-shaped" entity that didn't resemble any known drone or kite.

Social media erupted with theories, ranging from a drone to a glitch in the matrix and even an alien invasion.

Melissa Balinski recounted, "It was weird. The size was big, and it just hung there."

Aron Adamczyk, who spotted the object at The Pines Golf Course in Wyoming, shared, "We watched it for 15 minutes and couldn't figure it out."

Balinski believes she solved the mystery, concluding it was likely a giant kite.

However, others remain skeptical, questioning who would create such an unusual kite, and speculating it might have been an intentional prank.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that they did not receive any reports regarding the mysterious aerial object.

