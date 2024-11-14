Warm fall weather means 'bonus golf' for West Michigan courses

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Eighties in September. Seventies in October. The gales of November came late this year, meaning "bonus golf" on West Michigan courses. Two weeks away from Thanksgiving, Maple Hill Golf is thankful for the warmer weather.

"Still acting great for us," said Dylan Bergman, a longtime employee of the Grandville golf course. "We still get the community. We still get that support from everybody that says, 'We want to golf. We don't want to be done yet.'"

When the temperatures drop in the fall, fair-weather golfers often stash their clubs away for the winter. This year, that would have been a mistake.

In September and October, the average temperature was higher than normal by 3.4 degrees Fahrenheit. These two months were drier and sunnier, too. Translation: there are more golfers than normal at Michigan courses, a trend that even stretched into November.

"Sun's not always out, but it's dry," said Jennifer Carfine, another employee at Maple Hill. "That is definitely bonus golf in Michigan."

On Thursday, a light mist fell on Maple Hill. Golfers stayed inside the pro shop that morning, opting for shots on the golf simulator instead. Others shopped around, practicing their putts on the indoor green.

"Depends on the season," Bergman said. "Fall golf has been going really well for us right now. We hope to see that in the future as well."

