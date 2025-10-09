Walmart stabbing suspect's status conference cancelled for psychological evaluation

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The status conference for a man charged in connection with a stabbing at an Alpine Township Walmart has been canceled, and the suspect involved will undergo a mental evaluation.

The suspect, 29-year-old Christian Thompson, is accused of stabbing a man multiple times at a Walmart, and faces one charge of assault to do great bodily harm less than murder. Thompson is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Kent County Jail Christian Thompson

Thompson was scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 PM on October 9, but due to a plea to assert the defense for insanity, the status conference was canceled. Thompson's lawyers believe he was insane at the time of the stabbing.

If convicted, Thompson could face up to 10 years in prison and be charged a $5,000 fine.

