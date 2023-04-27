Walker Safety Day to be held on Saturday, May 6

WALKER, Mich. — The City of Walker Police and Fire Departments have announced that they will be hosting a community event that focuses on keeping families safe. Walker Safety Day will be held on Saturday, May 6 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walker Ice and Fitness Center (4152 Remembrance Road NW).

The event will feature multiple interactive demonstrations from local agencies and organizations. The Walker Fire Department will host a live vehicle extrication demonstration from 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Walker Police will host a meet-and-greet, as well as a demo with a Drone Team pilot. The Kent County Sheriff’s Department will have boats and equipment to discuss water/boater safety.

The Walker Police Department will also pass out free gun locks to those in need (while supplies last).

The Walker Safety Day will also have a bicycle obstacle course for kids. Those who complete the course will receive a prize. Kids who participate need to bring their own bike and helmet.

Riding for Ryan will pass out free bike safety flags to kids. Injury Prevention Specialists from local hospitals will hand out free bike helmets to those in need (while supplies last). The other safety vendors at the event include Infant Safe Sleep and Basic First Aid.

Those in need will also have the chance to sign up to win a car seat, which was donated by the Alpine Avenue Meijer store.

Walker Safety Day will be held on Saturday, May 6 from 3 p.m.-6 p.m.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube