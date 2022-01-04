Watch
Walker resident seriously injured after getting hit by car

Posted at 3:40 PM, Jan 04, 2022
WALKER, Mich. — A Walker resident is seriously injured after getting hit by a car while trying to cross the street.

The Walker Police Department says it happened Tuesday afternoon in the 3300 block of Alpine Avenue NW.

According to police, two people were attempting to cross Alpine Avenue NW midblock, instead of using a crosswalk. A car driven by a 20-year-old from Rockford hit one of the pedestrians.

The 57-year-old Walker resident was seriously injured.

The crash is still under investigation, but police say speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Walker Police Department at (616) 791-6788 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

