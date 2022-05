WALKER, Mich. — The public is advised to stay away from a Walker intersection while police respond to a barricaded suspect.

The Walker Police Department says the suspect is barricaded in a residence at Cornelia Avenue and Ferris Street.

We’re told police have search and arrest warrants for a suspect in an armed robbery, who police say barricaded themself inside the home.

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

