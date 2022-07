WALKER, Mich. — A Walker police officer caught up with a child he saved from drowning years prior.

The Walker Police Department says Officer Tapanes helped rescue the boy from drowning on the city’s south side.

Several years later, Officer Tapanes reunited with the boy over the holiday weekend. Police say the child is doing well, adding Officer Tapanes enjoyed conversing with the boy’s family.

