Walker police investigating attempted abduction of middle school girls

Posted at 2:38 PM, Dec 15, 2021
WALKER, Mich. — Police in Walker are investigating an attempted abduction of two middle school girls.

The Walker Police Department says the attempted abduction happened Wednesday around 7 a.m. near Dunlap and Willis on the northeast side of the city.

According to police, the girls were approached by a white man, about 30 years old, with an average build, while walking to the bus stop. He was wearing dark clothing and was near an older black or dark colored SUV.

Kenowa Hills Public Schools says the middle school students are together and safe.

Police have not released any additional details but say they are working to learn more information and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the attempted abduction, call the Walker Police Department tip line at (616) 791-6788 and reference incident 21-12672.

