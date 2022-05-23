Watch
Walker police investigate shooting incident at apartment complex

Posted at 1:33 PM, May 23, 2022
WALKER, Mich. — Police in Walker are investigating an early-morning shooting incident at an apartment complex.

The Walker Police Department says it happened around 12:22 a.m. at The Orchards at Four Mile apartments.

Police say multiple shots were fired with no specific target.

No injuries have been reported, but there are reports of minor property damage.

According to police, an unknown number of suspects fled the scene in a possible gold or silver SUV.

If you have any information that could help police, contact Detective Bailey at (616) 791-6832, the Walker police tip line at (616) 791-6788 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

