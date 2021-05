WALKER, Mich. — Walker police found a vehicle in the water early Monday morning near the boat ramp along Veterans Memorial Drive.

The van was 95% submerged in the Grand River when the Walker Police Department, Walker Fire Department, Michigan State Police and the Georgetown Township Fire Department’s water rescue unit responded about 1 a.m.

No one was inside the van at the time, according to the Walker Fire Department.

Dive Rescue secured the van so it could be towed out of the river.

Walker Fire Department