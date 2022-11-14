Walker Police Department to be assessed by Michigan Enforcement Accreditation Commission starting November 28

WALKER, Mich. — The Walker Police Department has announced that it will be assessed by the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (MLEAC) starting on Monday, November 28. The commission will examine the department’s policies, procedures, management, operations, and support services.

As part of the final assessment, employees and the general public are invited to provide comments to the assessment team. Comments by phone can be made by calling 616-791-6165 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29. Comments are limited to up five minutes, and must address the agency’s ability to comply with MLEAC standards. A copy of the standards are available for inspection at the Walker Police Department (4343 Remebrance Rd NW).

Comments can also be emailed to walkerpd@walker.city. Anyone who wishes to offer written comments can email the accreditation program manager at nrossow@michiganpolicechiefs.org. Individuals can also write to the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission at 3474 Alaiedon Pkwy, Suite 600, Okemos, MI 48864.

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period. During that time, the agency must submit annual reports showing their continued compliance with the MLEAC standards.

“The assessment team is composed of law enforcement practitioners from similar Michigan law enforcement agencies,” said Neal Rossow, accreditation program manager for the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police. “The assessors will review written materials, interview agency members, and visit offices and other places where compliance with the standards can be observed. Once the assessors complete their review of the agency, they will report to the full Commission, which will then decide if the agency is to be granted accredited status.”

“Verification by the team that the Walker Police Department meets the Michigan Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission’s ‘best practice’ standards is part of a voluntary process to achieve accreditation, a highly prized recognition of law enforcement professional excellence,” said Chief Keith Mankel.

