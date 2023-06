WALKER, Mich. — A Walker neighborhood experienced a power outage Monday morning, resulting in potentially dangerous traffic conditions.

The outage affects the Standale area, indicated by Consumers Energy’s outage map.

Consumers Energy

The Walker Police Department (WPD) says the outage extends to the neighborhood’s traffic lights along Lake Michigan Drive.

Motorists are advised to treat intersections as four-way stops until power is restored to traffic signals.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube