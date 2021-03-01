Walker mayor gives State of the City address

WALKER, Mich. — Walker Mayor Gary Carey gave his annual State of the City address Monday morning, highlighting the city's themes for the year: community priorities and confidence.

"One year later, with a global pandemic still having an impact on us each day, some things in Walker have not changed," Carey said. "Most importantly, our resilience and perseverance as a community. As neighbors and as individuals, we are as strong as ever. Our neighborhoods and homes are still safe places to be. Our local economy is still booming with new construction throughout our city."

Public safety remains a high priority for Walker residents, Carey says, and police officers and firefighters often had to put their safety second over the past year.

Another sense of pride for the mayor was business growth and development.