Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKent

Actions

Walker housing projects enter 6-month pause

Team of architects on construction site affordable housing
WWW.SHOCK.CO.BA / Storyblocks
Team of architects people in group on construciton site check documents and business workflow
Team of architects on construction site affordable housing
Posted at 9:44 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 09:44:17-04

WALKER, Mich. — The city of Walker has issued a temporary pause on the city’s housing projects.

The decision affects single- and multi-family buildings comprising 3.5 units per acre or more that have not broken ground or if their permits have been redacted, according to the city’s monthly newsletter.

The moratorium is expected to last six months.

City officials say the pause is necessary to make sure all new projects fall in line with Walker’s identity and planned future.

RELATED: Finding affordable housing in Kent County may soon get easier

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book