Walker housing projects enter 6-month pause

WALKER, Mich. — The city of Walker has issued a temporary pause on the city’s housing projects.

The decision affects single- and multi-family buildings comprising 3.5 units per acre or more that have not broken ground or if their permits have been redacted, according to the city’s monthly newsletter.

The moratorium is expected to last six months.

City officials say the pause is necessary to make sure all new projects fall in line with Walker’s identity and planned future.

