Walker fire chief adopts puppy following humane society visit

WALKER, Mich. — Walker’s fire chief added a furry friend to his family after a visit with the Humane Society of West Michigan!

The Walker Fire Department (WFD) says they visited the humane society last month to encourage adoptions when Chief Pelton formed a connection with one of the puppies there.

We’re told the puppy, named Cedar, is now officially a member of Chief Pelton’s family!

“He tells us Cedar is three weeks into fire training for stop, drop, and roll, and stay low and go,” the department writes.

WFD adds Cedar may even grow into her daddy’s uniform in several months’ time.

